Man struck and killed while walking along Highway 145 near Kerman identified

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KGPE/KSEE) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Coroner’s Office has identified the man who died following a crash just north of Kerman Friday night.

The man was identified as 45-year-old Sergio Hernandez, of Kerman.

According to the CHP, the crash took place at around 7 p.m. on Highway 145, north of Belmont Avenue.

Investigators say Hernandez was crossing the highway and walked into the path of an SUV. He was hit and thrown into the northbound lane where he was hit a second time by a car.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.