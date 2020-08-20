Man struck and killed by vehicle in southeast Fresno identified

FRESNO, Calif.(KSEE/KGPE) — The man that was struck and killed by a vehicle in southeast Fresno was identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office Thursday.

Authorities say they received a 911 call of an accident just before 9:30 p.m. near Maple and Fedora avenues. When officers arrived they say they found a vehicle and the victim that had been struck.

Lieutenant Bill Dooley with the Fresno Police Department says the driver of the vehicle was a woman with her daughter driving to work when the driver suddenly stopped after seeing the man in sitting on the roadway.

The victim was identified as Jesus Godines, 46, of Fresno, according to the Coroner’s Office.

Authorities say the driver of the vehicle is being cooperative with authorities and say alcohol or drugs are not suspected.

