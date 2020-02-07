Man stabbed during a fight with co-worker; brother beats up suspect

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)– A fight between co-workers at Yosemite hemp co-leads to one being stabbed, according to police.

Authorities say the victim’s brother showed up and beat up the suspect.

The victim, 27, was flown to the hospital after being stabbed in the upper body and the victim’s brother may need medical treatment for his hand, according to police.

Police say the suspect,42, was transported to the hospital.

The suspect and victim are both in stable condition, according to police.

Police say the victim’s brother is not facing any charges.

