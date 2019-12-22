Man stabbed after argument escalates, police say

FRESNO, California (KSEE) — A man is recovering in the hospital after being stabbed when an argument went too far.

Lt. Tim Tietjen with Fresno Police said it happened around 9 p.m. near Tyler Avenue and Clark Street. He said two men were having an argument that got physical.

At one point, one of the men pulled out a knife and stabbed the other in the midsection.

The victim got away and called 911. Officers went to where the stabbing took place and, according to Tietjen, the suspect gave himself up to officers.

“He let [officers] know he was the individual involved in the disturbance,” he said.

The victim is stable.

