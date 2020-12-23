Man shot several times in upper torso, legs in northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Authorities are investigating a shooting that left a 31-year-old man hospitalized Tuesday night, according to Fresno Police.

At around 5:50 p.m. officers responded to the area of College and Minarets avenues. When officers arrived they did not find a victim but they did locate multiple casings on the roadway.

Minutes later Kaiser Permanente Hospital contacted police and notified them that a shooting victim had arrived at the emergency room.

Authorities say the victim was shot multiple times in the torso and legs.

Witnesses told police a dark SUV pulled up next to the victim, some kind of verbal disturbance occurred and then shots were fired. The SUV left the area.

The victim is in stable condition and being uncooperative with officers, according to authorities.