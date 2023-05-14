CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The search is underway for the person responsible for shooting a man outside the Sierra Vista Mall Saturday night, according to Clovis Police.

Officers say their dispatch center began receiving 9-1-1 calls just after 9:00 p.m., with callers reporting a shooting incident outside the mall, near K1 Speed.

Investigators say when they arrived they found an adult male who had been shot inside a car that had crashed in the parking lot of the southeast portion of mall.

The man was taken to an area hospital, where he was treated and released.

Detectives are continuing to work the case and are reviewing surveillance footage and are talking to witnesses.

To this point, Clovis police say they are looking for three suspects who were wearing hoodies and masks to conceal their faces.

Officers believe the trio was at the mall before the shooting occurred.

Investigators are asking the public who may have seen anyone matching the suspect description or saw anything suspicious to contact them at (559) 324-2800.