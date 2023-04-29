OROSI, Calif. (KSEE / KGPE) – A man was hospitalized after being shot several times Friday night at a gas station in Orosi, and deputies are actively searching for the person responsible.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Department says it received a call around 8:00 p.m. of a report of a person who’d been shot at the Valero gas station in the 40000 block of Road 128.

Deputies say they immediately found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds when they arrived.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of his non-life threatening wounds.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to call (559) 733-6218, email anonymously to tcso@tipnow.com, or send a text or voicemail to (559) 725-4194.