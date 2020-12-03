Man shot, killed after an argument in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — A man in his 30s was shot and killed after an argument Wednesday during an argument, police say.

The shooting happened at around 5 p.m. on Clinton and Weber avenues.

Police say the victim pulled into a parking lot and got into a confrontation with another male.

The suspect retrieved a gun and opened fire, hitting the victim several times in the upper body.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he passed away. The victim is only being described as a male Hispanic in his 30s.

Right now officers are on the scene looking for evidence and possible surveillance video. Police are searching for the suspect.