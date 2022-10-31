FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man in his 60’s was shot in central Fresno early Monday morning, according to the Fresno Police Department.

The shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. near Cornell and Hughes avenues.

Police say the victim had just returned from the store and was sitting in his vehicle. Police say an unknown person approached him and they exchanged words. According to police, the suspect drove off, and fired five shots, hitting the victim once.

The victim was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

Police say they are looking for a man in his 30’s driving a white four-door sedan. If you have any information, contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.