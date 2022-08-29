FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 24-year-old man says he was shot in a car in central Fresno Monday morning, according to Fresno Police officers.

Police say the man called police around 3:19 a.m. near Emerson and Marks avenues and said he was shot. Officers say they were able to find the victim near Marks and Fairmont avenues.

Authorities say the man was shot in the lower body and he was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

Police say the victim’s vehicle had several bullet strikes and they are working to determine the location where the shooting happened.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.