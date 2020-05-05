Man shot at while standing at bus stop in Visalia, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was shot at while standing at a bus stop on Monday, according to the Visalia Police Department.

At approximately 8:54 p.m. the Visalia Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at the 1400 block of N. Court Street.

When officers arrived they found a 31-year-old man suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Police say that during the investigation they found that the victim was standing at a bus stop when a suspect fired numerous shots from a car.

One round struck a nearby residence. But no injuries were reported from that resident, according to police.

The Visalia Police Department says a motive for the shooting has been not established at this time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Visalia Police Department. Those
wishing to remain anonymous can call the tip line at (559) 713-4738.

