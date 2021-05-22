Man shot and killed on Highway 198 identified

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE)- The Fresno County Coroner’s Office identified the man who was shot and killed on Highway 198 in Fresno County.

The victim was identified as Miguel Angel Cruz Martinez, 32, of Huron.

Authorities were called to the area around 2:30 p.m. for a two-vehicle collision on Friday in the area of Highway 198 and Siskiyou Avenue.

When Sheriff’s deputies arrived, they found one man dead from a gunshot wound and one person was detained.

Part of Highway 198 was shut down following the shooting for a couple of hours.