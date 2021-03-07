Man shot and killed near motel in central Fresno identified

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The man that was shot and killed at Sierra Inn in central Fresno has been identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office.

Fresno police say they responded to a shooting around 10 a.m. at the Sierra Inn on Parkway Drive.

When officers arrived to the scene they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper torso in the parking lot.

The victim was transported to Community Regional Medical Center where he later died.

The victim was identified by the coroner’s office as Steven George, 37, of Fresno.