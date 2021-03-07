Man shot and killed near motel in central Fresno identified

News
Posted: / Updated:
April 05 2021 05:30 pm

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The man that was shot and killed at Sierra Inn in central Fresno has been identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office.

Fresno police say they responded to a shooting around 10 a.m. at the Sierra Inn on Parkway Drive.

When officers arrived to the scene they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper torso in the parking lot.

The victim was transported to Community Regional Medical Center where he later died.

The victim was identified by the coroner’s office as Steven George, 37, of Fresno.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com