TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was shot and killed early Monday morning in Tulare according to Tulare Police officers.

Officials say around 2:48 a.m., officers responded to the area of the 300 block of N West for a report of gunshots.

When officers arrived they say they found a man with gunshot wounds. Officers attempted life-saving measures until the fire department and ambulance arrived on the scene to take over, but the victim had died from his injuries.

Detectives are currently investigating the case. If you have any information regarding this incident you are asked to contact the Tulare Police Department.