Man shot and killed in Livingston identified

LIVINGSTON, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man shot and killed Thursday night in Livingston has been identified.

The Merced County Sheriff has identified the victim as Brandon Crane, 36, of Atwater.

According to Livingston Police, the shooting happened just before 8 p.m. near Balmoral Court and Hammatt Road. 

Two other victims were transferred to an area hospital.

Police say they are investigating to determine if the shooting was a drive-by or a walk by.

No other details were immediately available.

