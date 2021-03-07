Man shot and killed at southeast Fresno apartment identified

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The man that was shot and killed at a southeast Fresno apartment Saturday night has been identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office.

Police responded to Villa Margaritas Apartment complex in the area of Recreation and Hedges Avenues just after 9:30 p.m. for a victim of a shooting.

When officers arrived they located a dead male victim with a gunshot wound inside the front portion of the apartment unit.

Witnesses in the area told police they had heard of a disturbance before the shooting and two men fleeing the area.

The victim was later identified Christian Juarez, 27, of Fresno, according to the coroner’s office.

Police have not released any suspect information.