Man shot after suspects try to force their way into home in Tulare County

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — One man was hospitalized after a shooting Wednesday, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.
Around 10 p.m. deputies were called to the 32600 block of Lincoln in Patterson Tract.
The victim was a 23-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds, said spokeswoman Ashley Ritchie. He was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.
Detectives say two men tried to force their way into the victim’s house and a fight occurred. The suspects then shot the victim and ran off.
Deputies spotted a vehicle leaving the area that matched the description of the suspect’s vehicle.
A short pursuit was initiated, but the vehicle was able to get away.
