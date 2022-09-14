FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno County Judge sentenced Eddie Cordero Wednesday morning in a Fresno County courtroom. Cordero was convicted of an Old Town Clovis double homicide, according to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office

Judge Arlan Harrell sentenced Cordero to two life sentences without the possibility of parole terms for the two counts of 1st Degree Murder w/ personal use of a firearm that he was found guilty of, according to officials.

He will first serve a six-year determinate for the shooting of the DJ, then he will serve his two terms of two life sentences.

Officials say Cordero was found guilty on two counts of first-degree murder for killing 27-year-old Merehildo Luna and 21-year-old Andres Sanchez at the Palace Bar in Clovis on May 22, 2021.

Just before 2:00 a.m. that day, officers say they rushed to the bar after several people called 911 to report a shooting had just broken out inside of the business.

Officers say they arrived at the bar within minutes and found Luna and Sanchez suffering from gunshot wounds. Both men were later pronounced dead from their injuries. A third man, identified as an employee of the bar, was also shot and had his injuries treated at a local hospital.