FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 32-year-old man was sentenced for a sexual assault case in Yosemite after a federal jury found him guilty of all charges, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced Friday.

Talbert says Charles Porter, 32, formerly of Pomona, was sentenced to 12 years and four months in prison.

According to Talbert on April 14, 2020, in Yosemite National Park, Porter, an Aramark employee working and residing in Yosemite Valley, entered the victim’s cabin in employee housing at night. While the victim was asleep, Porter began to sexually assault the victim, biting and punching him during the attack, according to evidence presented at trial.

Talbert says the victim fought back during the struggle and was able to reach the door of his one-room cabin to call for help. Nearby neighbors heard his call for help, and they responded and physically removed Porter.

After a three-day trial, a federal jury found Porter guilty of all charges, Talbert says.