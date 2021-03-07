Man seen riding on back of semi truck on Hwy. 99

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was seen riding on the back of a semi truck on northbound Highway 99 in Bakersfield Friday, a video sent in from a passing motorist shows.

The recording appears to show the man hanging on to handle bars connected to the back of the moving semi truck.

“Look at this guy out getting a free ride on the back of the semi,” the motorist was heard saying as she recorded the man. “Look at this dude,” she continued.

No word on who the man is, how he got on the truck, or whether he made it to his final destination.

This story will be updated with more information as soon as it becomes available.