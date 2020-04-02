Live Now
Man runs marathon in backyard during lockdown due to virus

by: The Associated Press

James Campbell runs a charity marathon in his backyard while on lockdown to control the spread of coronavirus, in Cheltenham, England. (Jacob King/PA via AP)

CHELTENHAM, England (AP) — Being stuck at home didn’t stop a British man from running an outdoor marathon.

>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

James Campbell, a former professional javelin thrower, spent his 32nd birthday on Wednesday doing 6-meter (20-foot) shuttles from one end of his small backyard to the other after promising to run a marathon if one of his Twitter messages received 10,000 retweets.

By the time Campbell completed the marathon in just over five hours, he had raised more than 18,000 pounds ($22,000) for Britain’s National Health Service to help battle the coronavirus pandemic.

The effort — labeled the #6metregardenmarathon — was live-streamed, with former England soccer great Geoff Hurst among the viewers. Neighbors poked their heads over the backyard fence to give Campbell encouragement.

Campbell ran across a patch of grass, some stones and a small patio in 6-meter (20-foot) stretches. He calculated he would have to traverse his yard at least 7,000 times to reach 42.2 kilometers (26.2 miles).

