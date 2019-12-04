Man lucky to be alive after slamming into big rig in severe foggy roads

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – A driver is lucky to be alive after slamming into a big rig early Tuesday morning.

The California Highway Patrol says it happened around 6:45 a.m., near Golden State Boulevard and Chestnut Avenue.

CHP says speed and fog played a role in this crash. They say the driver was driving at a high rate of speed but is expected to be OK.

Officials say the foggy season started late. They say it typically starts on November 1. So, many woke up surprised.

The CHP says this is a reminder to slow down so you avoid a crash that could end up being deadly.

Take a look at this car, mangled, sheared in half. The California Highway Patrol says it’s amazing the driver survived.

“This is a very lucky day for this driver who made some poor decisions in the fog with reduced visibility and his speed,” says Mike Salas with the California Highway Patrol.

Many across the Valley waking up to the first fog of the season. CHP says with this weather, comes a lot of traffic accidents.

“One of the biggest dangers when it comes to fog is definitely speed and also people not having that little added space cushion in regards to the vehicles in front of them because when you have fog, you might be able to see the taillights of the car in front of you but you might not be able to see what’s happening in front of them,” says Officer Anthony Daulton, California Highway Patrol.

Daulton says visibility is key when it comes to safety in the fog. So, it’s important to make sure your head and tail lights are properly working.

“You want to make sure you’re utilizing your low beams and potential your fog lights if you have them, that way people can see you and it just raises the amount of visibility as well as roadway visibility for yourself,” Daulton explained.

He says if you have to make an emergency stop on the freeway or county roads, pull off the roadway and turn your lights off.

“Doesn’t sound right but the vehicles behind you may not be able to see the lines so if they see your lights on the side of the road, they might think they’re going off the road and veer toward you,” says Daulton.

Caltrans works with CHP and the National Weather Service to give drivers a heads up when it comes to fog.

“We do have our changeable message signs also known as cms boards and we will put on in areas prone to fog, heavy fog expected in the morning, so that way people traveling home at night they can expect to see heavy fog in that location the next day,” says Elizabeth Yelton, Public Information Officer, District 6.

Another tip for driving in the fog, CHP says if you’re on a county road and come to a four-way stop and visibility is poor, they say roll down your window and listen to hear if cars are near.

The California Highway Patrol also says that many have “day lights” that turn on automatically when you start your car. They say when it’s foggy, it’s best to actually turn your headlights on manually.

