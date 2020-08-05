Man killed in Chicago shooting was local rapper, police say

CHICAGO (AP) — Police say a man who was fatally shot as he stood with another man on one of Chicago’s most fashionable streets was a local rapper.

Chicago police spokesperson Tom Ahern confirms that the man identified by the medical examiner’s office as 26-year-old Carlton Weekly of suburban Markham was a rapper who performed under the name FBG Duck.

A 36-year-old man standing with Weekly and a nearby woman were wounded by gunfire. Ahern says detectives believe that the gunmen who climbed from two vehicles and opened fire were targeting either Weekly or the other man. No arrests have been made. 

