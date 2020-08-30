Man killed in central Fresno identified

News
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno County Coroner’s Office has identified the man that was killed in central Fresno Saturday morning.

Officers say they responded to the area of 500 N Poplar Ave., near White Avenue, around 2:30 a.m. for a reported Shot Spotter call, Lt. Stephen Viveros said. Arriving officers found a victim lying in the middle of the street suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim, identified as a 25-year-old man, was taken to Community Regional Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

He was identified as Angel Guerra of Fresno, according to the coroner’s office.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Fresno Police at 559-621-7000 or crime stoppers 559-498-7867.

