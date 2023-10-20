CHOWCHILLA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man in his 40’s was killed by a hit-and-run driver early Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP says around 6:00 a.m. they responded to a call involving a pedestrian who was hit on Road 15 at Chowchilla Blvd.

Investigators say the man was walking on the west shoulder of the southbound Highway 99 off-ramp to Chowchilla Blvd when he was struck by a passing vehicle.

According to CHP, the driver left the scene after the crash. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Madera CHP at (559) 507-8120.