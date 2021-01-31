Man killed after vehicle drives off roadway in Fresno County Foothills identified

February 07 2021 03:30 pm

AUBERRY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The man who was found dead Sunday after their vehicle went off the road while driving in the Fresno County foothills has been identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office.

California Highway Patrol officers received a report of a solo vehicle crash along Auberry Road near Rock Hill Lane at around 8:00 a.m.

When officers arrived they located a Acura TL that crashed into a rock was found down a short embankment.

Authorities say the driver was pronounced dead at the scene and was later identified as Keith Hensley, 54, of Auberry.

Investigators found that the driver was heading west on Auberry Road when he lost control of the Acura for unknown reasons and went off the road.

The crash was believed to have occurred sometime Saturday night or early Sunday morning.

