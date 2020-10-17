Man killed after hit-and-run in northeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man is dead after a hit-and-run in northeast Fresno Friday evening, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Authorities say the victim was crossing First Street near Ashlan Ave when he was struck by an older red truck traveling north on First Street.

No other details were immediately available.

This story will be updated.

