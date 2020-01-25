Man in wheelchair dead on scene after fatal hit and run, police says

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A man in a wheel chair was declared dead at the scene after a hit and run in Northwest Fresno on Friday night, police says.

Officers say they received a 911 call at around 6:30 p.m near Brawley just North of McKinley Avenues.

Lt.Bill Dooley with the Fresno Police Department says the caller told officers a man was struck by a vehicle.

Police says a witness heard the accident and told police they later saw a white 4×4 pick up truck leaving the scene.

Authorities say they will have the area closed off for investigation.

