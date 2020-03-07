Man in hospital after being stabbed near downtown, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Fresno man is in the hospital after being stabbed near downtown Fresno on Friday night, police say.

Police say the stabbing happened just before 7 p.m. near Fresno and Thomas Avenues.

Authorities say the victim is a bicycle vendor that was taking a break when two men pulled up in a small compact car and attempted to rob him.

One of the suspects pulled out a knife and sliced the man’s arm. A woman at a nearby apartment complex heard the commotion and began recording the assault, according to police.



“One of the suspects saw her, ran over to her, grabbed the phone, pushed her down and then the two suspects jumped into their vehicle and took off southbound here on Thomas,” Fresno Police Lieutenant Bill Dooley said.

Police say the man is undergoing surgery and is expected to recover.

Officials say they are going door to door asking residents for surveillance video.

