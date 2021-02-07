Man in custody after soliciting minors, according to Coalinga Police

COALINGA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man is in custody after soliciting minors Sunday afternoon, according to the Coalinga Police Department.

Officers responded to the area of Keck Park at 2:04 p.m. after several minors reported that they were followed by a man who sexually propositioned one of the minors.

The victim and witnesses reported that the suspect was wearing camouflage clothing and had red and pink hair.

Officers began interviewing the victim and witnesses, while other officers began circulated the area looking for the suspect.

The suspect was contacted a short distance away and was identified as 23-year-old Angel Toledo.

Authorities say after they interviewed the victim(s) and witnesses it revealed that Toledo followed the minors before offering to perform a sex act on one of the victims.

Toledo also removed his clothing exposing himself to the minors.The minors were turned over to their parents and Toledo was taken into custody without incident, according to police.

Toledo was booked into the Coalinga City Jail for various charges, including solicitation of a sex act with a minor, indecent exposure and annoying/molesting a minor.

Police say Toledo is from southern California and is pending transport to the Fresno County Main Jail where he will be booked into custody.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the Coalinga Police Department’s Public Safety Dispatch Center at (559) 935-1525.