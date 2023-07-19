FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The identity of a man who was found dead over 20 years ago under suspicious circumstances was revealed by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday.

Investigators say in June of 2023, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office received the results of a DNA submission, which identified a man who was last seen in Huron in August 1998 as Salvador Meza.

He would be 59 today, but he was 34 when he was last seen in Huron in 1998. He was a husband and father of five.

According to investigators In May 2000, detectives recovered human remains from an agricultural water well in Coalinga. The identity of the person was unknown. During the preliminary stages of the investigation, an attempt to identify the person by uploading a DNA profile on the Department of Justice’s missing persons database, but no coincidence was found.

In 2023, through a family DNA process, investigators say Meza’s identity was confirmed. No arrests have been made in the case.

Detectives hope the release of Meza’s name and photo will generate some news clues.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact unsolved case detective Sergio Toscano at (559) 600-8027.