Man in critical condition after being shot in the head in Central Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is in critical condition after being shot in the head in Central Fresno. It happened just before 4 p.m. in the area of Ashlan and Fruit Avenues.

Police have closed off the area and say they’ll be at the scene for several more hours.

Officials say the shooting started when two men in a silver SUV opened fire on two others in a black Mercedes.

The two men in the Mercedes had just left the store heading north on Fruit Avenue, when an SUV made a u-turn and started following them.

They tried to lose them by pulling into one of the apartment complexes in the area.But the suspects started shooting.

The passenger of the Mercedes was hit in the head by at least one round.

Police are now interviewing witnesses and trying to piece together what happened.

“We believe we might have got this on camera there’s a couple surveillance cameras in the area that might give us a better idea of what happened today and help us identify those responsible.”

The victim has not been identified, but is now at Community Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Police say they do not have a motive for the crime and say the victims did not know the suspects.

Everyone is cooperating with the investigation. Police are asking anyone with information to call.

