FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man is in surgery after being shot in Fresno Monday morning.

On Monday morning officers responded to Barton and Robinson avenues near Duncan Polytechnical High School on reports of a shooting in the area. When they arrived they found a man who had been shot.

Investigators say the unidentified man, said to be in his mid-40s, had multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to an area hospital where he was said to be in surgery for his injuries.

The investigation is in its early stages, said Captain Mindy Castro with the Fresno Police Department, and detectives are canvassing the area for surveillance cameras that could shed light on the incident.