Man hospitalized after Christmas shooting in Fresno

An unidentified male is hospitalized after being hit by gunfire near a park on Hughes near Saginaw.

Officers say their shot spotter system indicated that 16 shots had been fired at that location at around 7:15pm. The soon started getting 911 calls.

As officers arrived at the scene they got another 911 call from someone saying that there was the victim of a gunshot wound inside an apartment complex.

When officers arrived they found a man shot in the arm. The victim says he and a friend were walking on the sidewalk when two men approached from a nearby park, and opened fire without saying a word. So far there is no accurate description of the gunman.

Right now officers are searching the area for surveillance and have boosted patrols in the area to make residents feel safer on the Christmas holiday.

The victim is listed in stable condition.