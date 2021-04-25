Man hospitalized after central Fresno apartment shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) — A man was hospitalized after he was shot at an apartment in central Fresno Sunday night, according to the Fresno Police Department.

A man in his 20s-30s, was in his apartment when four to five suspects in ski masks knocked on the door, police say.

A short verbal exchange occurred and the suspects started shooting into the apartment located at Calaveras and Mckenzie.

The victim was struck one time in the upper body and was taken by family members to Community Regional Medical Center.