Man hospitalized after central Fresno apartment shooting

News
Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) — A man was hospitalized after he was shot at an apartment in central Fresno Sunday night, according to the Fresno Police Department.

A man in his 20s-30s, was in his apartment when four to five suspects in ski masks knocked on the door, police say.

A short verbal exchange occurred and the suspects started shooting into the apartment located at Calaveras and Mckenzie.

The victim was struck one time in the upper body and was taken by family members to Community Regional Medical Center. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NFL DRAFT
April 29 2021 05:00 pm

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com