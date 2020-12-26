Man hospitalized after being shot in northeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — A man was hospitalized after being shot Christmas Day in northeast Fresno, according to the Fresno Police.

Just after 6:00 p.m. police responded to calls of a gunshot victim in the area of Norwich Avenue and Angus Street.

When they arrived the found a male adult with a gunshot to his lower body.

The victim was shot at a different location and was dropped off at his home, authorities say. He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and is expected to be okay.

Police say the victim is not being cooperative with investigators and is not telling them where he was shot or providing description of the suspects.