Man hospitalized after being hit by vehicle in northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle in northwest Fresno Wednesday afternoon.

At around 6:00 p.m. officers with the Fresno Police Department responded to the area of Barstow and Blackstone avenues.

When officers arrived they found a man in his early 40s suffering from moderate injuries. The man was taken to Community Regional Medical Center in critical condition. His condition has since upgraded to stable and is expected to survive.

Police say the woman driving the vehicle stayed at the scene and cooperated with authorities.

The woman was also taken to a hospital due to being upset and having difficulty breathing. She had no injuries, according to police.

A child was also inside the vehicle but was not injured.

Witnesses told police the man was on the roadway when the collision happened. No other details were available.