Man hospitalized after being hit by mirror on FAX utility truck

February 07 2021 03:30 pm

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man in his 50s was hospitalized after being hit by the mirror of a FAX utility truck Tuesday night.

Authorities say the man was walking in the roadway on the westbound lanes of Shaw between Brawley and Marty avenues pushing a wheelchair when he was struck by the mirror on a FAX utility truck.

The victim was taken to Community Regional Medical Center for treatment and is in critical condition.

The driver stayed at the scene and cooperating with authorities.

No other details were available.

