Man hit while crossing the road, brought back to life, police say

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – A man is in a critical condition in the hospital after police say he was hit by a car and brought back to life in the middle of the road.

Fresno Police received the call around 7.30 p.m. Thursday about the crash in the area of Weldon Avenue and Fresno Street. They arrived to find a 58-year-old man unresponsive and lying in the street.

“He had no pulse, he was not breathing,” said Lt. Bill Dooley. “We have an incredible fire department and ambulance personnel here in the City of Fresno. They were able to partially revive him and get a heartbeat going again.”

The victim was taken to the hospital and is listed in a critical condition. The driver of the vehicle police say hit him and remained on scene.

Officer say the victim ran across the road and the driver was unable to stop in time. The driver was not found to be under the influence and is cooperating with the investigation.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.