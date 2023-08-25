FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was hit by a train early Friday morning in Downtown Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say around 3:00 a.m. officers responded to the area of Monterey and H Street for a call of a person that was struck by a train.

According to police, they had trouble finding the victim because there were still trains on 3 of the 4 tracks. Officers were able to find the man who was still breathing and was able to communicate.

The victim was transported to a local hospital.