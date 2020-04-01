COVID-19 Information

Man hit and killed on Highway 41 in Kings County

News

KINGS COUNTY, California (KGPE) – The California Highway Patrol is investigating a vehicle vs pedestrian on Highway 41.

The CHP says they got a call of a man walking on Highway 41 around 3:00 a.m. They found the man dead in the center divider on 41 and Grangeville Blvd in Kings County.

The victim has not been identified and the cause of the crash is under investigation.

No other details were immediately available.

