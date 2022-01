FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was killed early Monday morning in northwest Fresno, according to Fresno Police officers.

Officers said the man was hit and killed by a vehicle around 3:30 a.m. near Shaw and Brawley avenues. Police said the driver is cooperating and drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor.

If you have any information, contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.