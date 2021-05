FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno County Coroner’s Office identified the man who was struck and killed by a train in downtown Fresno early Friday morning.

The man was identified as Francisco Medina Roman, 40.

Roman was on the tracks near Illinois and Diana street around 3 a.m. when the conductor said he appeared to be disoriented on the tracks and the train could not stop.

Police say Roman was unhoused.

