Man found with gunshot wound after crash identified

FRESNO, California (KGPE/KSEE) – The Fresno Police Department identified the man killed after police say he was involved in a car crash with a gunshot wound in west Fresno Tuesday around 6 p.m.

According to Fresno Police, the crash took place near Dakota and Arthur avenues. When EMS arrived, they pulled the man from the vehicle, and attempted to give him CPR. That’s when they discovered he had been shot.

The man was taken to Community Regional Medical Center where he later was pronounced dead.

Fresno Police identified the victim as 31-year-old Michael Smith of North Fork.

Police said it’s unknown exactly where the shooting took place, but detectives believe it was in the immediate surrounding area.

This is the ninth murder this year compared to 13 murders at this time in 2019.

If you information contact the Fresno Police Department Homicide Detectives D. Laband at 621- 2448 or Detective E. Cerda at 621-2446.

