Man found dead in Fresno County; homicide investigation underway

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – A man has been found dead in a rural area of Fresno County.

The victim was found near Feland and McKinley Avenues. According to Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call on Wednesday around 5:30 p.m. about an assault with a deadly weapon. They arrived to find the victim had already passed away.

Deputies are yet to announce the age or identity of the victim.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for further details.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.