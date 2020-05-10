Man found dead after drowning at Merced river

News
Posted: / Updated:

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was found dead after drowning at Merced river on Saturday, deputies say.

Merced County Sheriff’s office says they responded to a call of a drowning at McConnell State recreation park.

According to deputies, a group of people were swimming when one man did not come back up for air.

The Merced County’s Dive team says they found the man a few ways down along the river and attempted CPR.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know