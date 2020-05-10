Man found dead after drowning at Merced river

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was found dead after drowning at Merced river on Saturday, deputies say.

Merced County Sheriff’s office says they responded to a call of a drowning at McConnell State recreation park.

According to deputies, a group of people were swimming when one man did not come back up for air.

The Merced County’s Dive team says they found the man a few ways down along the river and attempted CPR.

