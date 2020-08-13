Man drowns in Lake Kaweah, Tulare County deputies say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A 35-year-old man drowned at Lake Kaweah Wednesday, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say Joshua Leever drowned in the northeast end of the lake, near the Kaweah Recreational Boat Launch.

Family members told deputies that Leever had been swimming near the back of the boat without a life jacket when he suddenly went under and did not come back up.

Deputies do not believe alcohol was involved in the incident.

