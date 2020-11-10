Man dies after falling 150 feet down a steep mountainside near Balch Camp

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A 48-year-old man died after the commercial telescopic forklift boom he was driving fell 150 feet down a steep mountainside near the PG&E Balch Camp Hydroelectric facility Monday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The man was identified as Scott Ramsey from Auberry.

The CHP said Ramsey was driving the lift boom on Vomac near Trimmer Springs Road down a narrow and winding road following a truck.

According to the CHP, the lift boom drove off the right side of the road causing the boom to overturn and fall down the steep mountainside falling 150 feet near the Kings River.

Nearby contractors with steep angle rescue training were working in the remote area. They used ropes and climbing gear to access the scene and located Ramsey inside the wreckage.

The CHP said the Fresno County Sheriff helicopter, Eagle-1, responded along with the Fresno County Fire/CALFIRE Technical Rescue Teams. Ramsey was hoisted from the wreckage by CHP Helicopter H-40 and flown to Balch Camp, where he died from his injuries.

