Man dies after crashing motorcycle into tree, police say

News
Posted: / Updated:

(Credit: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A motorcyclist was killed following a crash in northeast Fresno on Sunday afternoon, according to the Fresno Police Department.

The crash happened at Herndon and Blythe avenues at around 3 p.m.

Police say a man in his 30s was at a stoplight and likely accelerated his motorcycle too quickly, causing it to lose control and crash into a tree.

The man was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he died from his injuries. 

Authorities say eastbound Herndon is expected to be shut down at Blythe Avenue for the next couple of hours as crews work to clear the area.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

July 23 2021 05:30 pm

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com