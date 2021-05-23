Man dies after crashing motorcycle into tree, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A motorcyclist was killed following a crash in northeast Fresno on Sunday afternoon, according to the Fresno Police Department.

The crash happened at Herndon and Blythe avenues at around 3 p.m.

Police say a man in his 30s was at a stoplight and likely accelerated his motorcycle too quickly, causing it to lose control and crash into a tree.



The man was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

Authorities say eastbound Herndon is expected to be shut down at Blythe Avenue for the next couple of hours as crews work to clear the area.