FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 69-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by his longtime girlfriend’s adult son after a disagreement Friday night, according to the Fresno Police Department.
Police say at 8:02 p.m., officers responded to the 4500 Block of East White Avenue regarding a stabbing victim. When officers arrived they found Gary Bishop inside a home, suffering from a stab wound to his upper body.
Bishop was transported to a local hospital where he later died. Detectives say Bishop resided at the home with his longtime girlfriend and her adult son, 32-year-old Aaron Brown. Before the stabbing, police say Brown was upset due to a disagreement between Bishop and his mother over property.
Investigators say Brown allegedly stabbed Bishop unprovoked in the upper body. Brown fled the scene after the stabbing.
Detectives say they arrested Brown Sunday, Jan. 14 at 1:24 a.m., near Downtown Fresno. If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.