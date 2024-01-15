FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 69-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by his longtime girlfriend’s adult son after a disagreement Friday night, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say at 8:02 p.m., officers responded to the 4500 Block of East White Avenue regarding a stabbing victim. When officers arrived they found Gary Bishop inside a home, suffering from a stab wound to his upper body.

69-year-old Gary Bishop

Bishop was transported to a local hospital where he later died. Detectives say Bishop resided at the home with his longtime girlfriend and her adult son, 32-year-old Aaron Brown. Before the stabbing, police say Brown was upset due to a disagreement between Bishop and his mother over property.

32-year-old Aaron Brown

Investigators say Brown allegedly stabbed Bishop unprovoked in the upper body. Brown fled the scene after the stabbing.

Detectives say they arrested Brown Sunday, Jan. 14 at 1:24 a.m., near Downtown Fresno. If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.